UK Bank Holidays & Long Weekends 2025: Best Time to Take Leave

Planning your holidays around UK bank holidays in 2025 is a smart way to extend your time off without depleting your annual leave. By strategically aligning your leave with public holidays, you can enjoy longer breaks for travel, relaxation, or personal projects. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you make the most of your time off in 2025.

UK Bank Holidays 2025

Careful planning around UK bank holidays allows you to maximize your rest while minimizing the number of leave days used. Here’s a full list of public holidays in 2025:

New Year’s Day – Wednesday, January 1

Good Friday – Friday, April 18

Easter Monday – Monday, April 21 (England, Wales, and Northern Ireland)

Early May Bank Holiday – Monday, May 5

Spring Bank Holiday – Monday, May 26

Summer Bank Holiday – Monday, August 25 (England, Wales, and Northern Ireland)

Christmas Day – Thursday, December 25

Boxing Day – Friday, December 26

Best Strategies to Maximize Annual Leave

By aligning your leave with these holidays, you can turn short breaks into extended vacations. Here’s how:

1. New Year’s Break

Dates: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Strategic Leave: Take December 30-31, 2024, and January 2-3, 2025, as annual leave.

Outcome: Enjoy an 8-day break from Saturday, December 28, 2024, to Sunday, January 5, 2025, using only 4 days of leave.

2. Easter Extended Break

Dates: Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025

Strategic Leave: Book April 14-17 and April 22-25 as annual leave.

Outcome: Get a 16-day holiday from Saturday, April 12, to Sunday, April 27, using just 8 days of leave.

3. Early May Bank Holiday

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Strategic Leave: Take May 6-9 as annual leave.

Outcome: Enjoy a 9-day break from Saturday, May 3, to Sunday, May 11, using 4 days of leave.

4. Spring Bank Holiday

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Strategic Leave: Book May 27-30 as annual leave.

Outcome: Enjoy a 9-day holiday from Saturday, May 24, to Sunday, June 1, using just 4 days of leave.

5. Summer Bank Holiday

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Strategic Leave: Take August 26-29 as annual leave.

Outcome: Secure a 9-day break from Saturday, August 23, to Sunday, August 31, using only 4 days of leave.

6. Christmas and New Year’s Break

Dates: Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, 2025

Strategic Leave: Book December 22-24 and December 29-31 as annual leave.

Outcome: Enjoy a 16-day break from Saturday, December 20, 2025, to Sunday, January 4, 2026, using just 7 days of leave.

Practical Tips for Planning

Plan Early: Submit leave requests as soon as possible to secure your preferred dates.

Submit leave requests as soon as possible to secure your preferred dates. Coordinate with Your Team: Ensure smooth workflow by discussing your leave plans with colleagues.

Ensure smooth workflow by discussing your leave plans with colleagues. Utilize Planning Tools: Use leave management software to streamline the scheduling process.

By strategically using your annual leave, you can maximize your time off and make 2025 a year of well-balanced work and relaxation. Start planning now to take full advantage of the UK bank holidays!