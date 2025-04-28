IPL 2025: Suryavanshi’s ton keeps Rajasthan alive with eight-wicket win over Gujarat

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s historic century, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 70 saw Rajasthan Royals register an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans, in match 47, of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

The home side scored 212/2 in 15.5 overs and heavily boosted their net-run-rate as they won with 25 balls to spare.

Suryavanshi’s 101-run innings, which saw him smash 11 massive sixes and seven boundaries, saw him surpassed Manish Pandey (19y 253d), Rishabh Pant ( 20y 218 d) and Devdutt Padikkal ( 20y 289d) to shatter the record of the youngest centurion in tournament history as he did it at the age of 14 years 32 days. It is also the second fastest century in the tournament, behind only Chris Gayle who did it in 30 deliveries, and the fastest century by an Indian, surpassing Yusuf Pathan's record of 37 deliveries

It seemed Gujarat were on top in the game given the brilliant 84-run innings by Shubman Gill with a half-century by Jos Buttler perfectly complimenting the 39-run quick-start set by Sai Sudharsan in the first innings to rack a total of 209/4.

While chasing 210 against GT, Suryavanshi got off the mark with a six off Mohammed Siraj in the first over. Things could have been very different for the Royals when Jaiswal skied a short ball which was heading towards point. Jos Buttler’s horrid run at wicket-keeping continued as he called for the ball and was unable to latch onto it. Jaiswal responded with a six on the final delivery of the over.

Suryavanshi was ready to attack and tried to skin the leather off the ball against veteran Ishant Sharma when he hammered the fast-bowler for 28 runs in the fourth over with three sixes and two fours alongside a few extras. He continued the rampage to smash Washington Sundar for two sixes before reaching the 50-run milestone with a four.

Suryavanshi then proceeded to stamp his authority on GT debutant Karim Janat by smashing him for three fours and three sixes for a 30-run 10th over.

While Suryavanshi had produced an innings that left the fans in awe, Jaiswal quietly raced to a 31-ball half-century. The duo raised a 166-run stand, the highest for any wicket in RR history.

Suryavanshi’s show came to an end when Prasidh Krishna connected with a yorker which castled straight into the stumps. Despite racking the century, Suryavanshi left the pitch in tears showcasing both his freshness to the game and mindset of wanting to finish the game for his side.

Nitish Rana (4) added a slither of doubt to RR fans mind, as he was dismissed for LBW on just his second delivery by Rashid Khan, who was captaining the side in place of Gill who did not come out to field for the second innings.

The dangerous top order of Shubman Gill (84), Sai Sudharsan (39) and Jos Buttler (50*) continued their terrific form as GT scored 209/4 in 20 overs.

For the Rajasthan Royals, Maheesh Theekshana was the main pick of the bowlers and grabbed two important scalps.

Although a big total was always on the books with the dangerous opening pair of Gill and Sudharsan at the crease, RR had a chance to get an early breakthrough with the latter having holed out straight to Shimron Hetmeyer off Maheesh Theekshana but was dropped in the second over.

Gill and Sudharsan raced to 53/0 at the end of the powerplay, taking turns carving boundaries. Gill went on to raise his fourth half-century of the season in 29 deliveries.

Sudharsan was nearing his sixth fifty of the season, after having reclaimed the orange cap, when Theekshana finally got his man in the 11th over. A fuller delivery saw the left-hander try and clear the long on boundary but was not able to get the needed elevation and hit it straight to Parag,

With Buttler now at the crease, Gill accelerated the innings in sublime fashion. He started off by punishing Sandeep Sharma’s full-toss for six and followed it with two sixes off Yudhvir, both over deep square leg, with a flick and a pull shot.

Gill’s quest for his fifth IPL ton was thwarted by Theekshana when he was dismissed in similar fashion to Sudharsan after the skipper found Parag while trying to hit a low full toss for six.

Buttler and Washington Sundar (13) claimed a six each off Jofra Archer in the 18th over before the latter was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the penultimate over. Archer got his lone scalp of the night in the form of Rahul Tewatia by LBW. Buttler raised his fourth half-century off the campaign in 26 deliveries with a double off the final delivery as Gujarat reached 209/4 in 20 overs.

Brief Score: Gujarat Titans 209/4 in 20 overs ( Shubman Gill 84, Jos Buttler 50 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2-35, Sandeep Sharma 1-33) lost to Rajasthan Royals 212/2 in 15.5 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 101, Yashasvi Jaiswal 70 not out; Rashid Khan 1-24, Prasidh Krishna 1-47) by eight-wickets

