Gold Rate in India Today, March 19: Prices Rise in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi & Chennai

Gold and silver prices in India continue to surge, reaching new highs as global economic instability, fueled by tariff wars, impacts the market. On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 82,900 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold climbed to Rs 90,440 per 10 grams. Silver prices also saw an increase of Rs 100, trading at Rs 1,05,000 per kg in the spot market across major Indian cities.

Gold Futures and Silver Trends on MCX

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 88,796 per 10 grams, reflecting a 0.15% gain. Meanwhile, silver futures showed a slight weakness, declining by 0.52% to trade at Rs 10,00,000 per kg.

Demand for 22-Carat and 24-Carat Gold

Known for its superior purity, 24-carat gold continues to attract buyers seeking premium quality. On the other hand, 22-carat gold remains a preferred choice for jewellery enthusiasts and investors, balancing elegance and durability.

Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities (March 19, 2025)

Gold Price in Delhi and Jaipur

In Delhi and Jaipur, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 83,050 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold stands at Rs 90,590.

Gold Price in Ahmedabad and Patna

Ahmedabad and Patna see slightly lower rates, with 22-carat gold at Rs 82,950 and 24-carat gold at Rs 90,490.

Gold Price in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata

In Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, 22-carat gold is available at Rs 82,900 per 10 grams, whereas 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 90,440.

Factors Influencing Gold Prices in India

Several factors contribute to the daily fluctuation of gold prices in India. These include: