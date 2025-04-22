5 Countries Where Gold Is Cheaper Than India

Over the past few days, gold prices in India have been increasing in all major cities, and today, the price has increased at once by Rs. 2,750, and as a result, one tola of gold has touched the Rs. 1 lakh mark in the market today. During these unfortunate times, it becomes essential for people to know if there are any other countries where gold is available cheaply.

There are several reasons for countries to offer gold at lower prices, including reduced import taxes and tax exemptions. Let's find out which countries offer gold at cheaper prices for those who are curious to explore.

Dubai, UAE

As of February 2025, 10 grams of 24-karat gold cost Rs.78,960. Dubai is famous for tax-free shopping of gold. One of the main reasons Dubai is the ultimate destination for those who want to purchase gold in bulk is the absence of VAT or import taxes. For Indians, men can carry up to 20 grams and women can carry 40 grams of gold without tax, and if this number is exceeded, there will be a 6% customs tax.

Hong Kong

24-karat 10 grams of gold costs Rs.79,400, and after Dubai, Hong Kong is considered the second-most tried destination for people who want to shop for gold.

Turkey

According to data from February 2025, the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Turkey is Rs.79,310. Buying gold in Istanbul's Grand Bazaar is gaining massive popularity currently owing to the country's amazing conversion rate and the chance for customers to buy directly from the sellers without a middleman.

Indonesia

Probably one of the places where purchasing gold is cheaper, Indonesia currently has its 24-karat 10-gram gold priced at Rs.71,880. It is cheaper, as the gold prices quoted will be pegged to international gold prices without the usual additional charges. Customers can buy in small amounts at a time.

Other places like Malawi, Cambodia, and Canada are also some of the places for people to explore gold prices from. Even England and Australia are expected to have cheaper gold prices.