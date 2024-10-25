Dhanteras 2024: Buying Gold is Sentiment for Indian Investors

Indians are now preparing themselves to celebrate one of the major festivals known as Dhanteras on the thirteenth day of Kartik's Krishna Paksha. This auspicious day will fall on 29th October this year 2024.

What is the importance of Dhanteras?

This festival is also known as Dhanatrayodashi, through which Diwali celebrations actually begin. It is gold and has everything to do with wealth, prosperity, and good luck. In Hindu mythology, purchasing gold on this day is considered to be blessed through Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

Also read: October 29: Holiday for Dhanteras or Not?

Investment in Gold: A right move

Gold has been the treasure of Indians for ages, and it denotes wealth, prosperity, and rich success in the Indian culture. Investment in gold on Dhanteras and Diwali is a brilliant financial decision. Gold is a great investment as it serves as an inflation hedge and nullifies market volatility. More importantly, gold is an actual asset that never loses its value and always fetches its value irrespective of the time it is sold. More importantly, gold jewellery and coins are great gifting items for festivals.

Also read: Dhanteras 2024: Significance, Date, and Celebrations

What is the Importance of Buying Gold on Dhanteras?

This is believed to ward off prosperity and good luck when the gold is bought on Dhanteras. It is also said that the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi will be bestowed upon the family, and they will always have a stable flow of money. The purchase of gold in Hindu culture gives immense importance since gold represents an emblem of richness and prosperity. Thus, it can be aptly purchased at this most auspicious festival.

Also read: Dhanteras 2024: Things to buy on October 29!

Make the Most Out of Dhanteras 2024

Invest in gold this Dhanteras and make your finances secure. Whether you opt for ornaments coins, or even gold bars, the ritual of investing during this auspicious day would prove wise. You would not only secure your financial future but would also invite prosperity and good fortune into your life by buying gold.

Also read: KTR Defamation Suit: Court Serious on Konda Surekha