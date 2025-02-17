Gold Rate Today, February: Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai Prices surge

Gold prices have risen through the roof again, with a high rise of even Rs 550 in certain cities on February 17, today. The rates have been constantly increasing, and today's rise has resulted in a shift in the gold rates. Let us see the gold prices in prominent cities of India.

In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Proddutur, the 22-carat gold price is up to Rs 79,400 per 10 grams and the 24-carat gold price is up to Rs 86,620 per 10 grams. In Chennai, also there has been a big increase in the price of gold. The 22-carat gold price is now Rs 79,400 per 10 grams and the 24-carat gold price is up to Rs 86,620 per 10 grams.

In Delhi, the rates are marginally higher with a 22-carat gold price at Rs 79,550 for every 10 grams and a 24-carat gold price at Rs 86,770 for every 10 grams. Today, there has been an addition of Rs 500 and Rs 550 compared to yesterday's prices.

Interestingly, although gold prices are on the increase, silver prices have been flat in the last few days. The kilogram silver price is Rs 1,08,000 in major cities such as Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. In Delhi, however, the kilogram silver price is marginally lower, at Rs 1,00,500.

Here's a quick look at the gold and silver prices in major cities:

Hyderabad: 22-carat gold - Rs 79,400 (10g), 24-carat gold - Rs 86,620 (10g), Silver - Rs 1,08,000 (kg)

Chennai: 22-carat gold - Rs 79,400 (10g), 24-carat gold - Rs 86,620 (10g), Silver - Rs 1,08,000 (kg)

Delhi: 22-carat gold - Rs 79,550 (10g), 24-carat gold - Rs 86,770 (10g), Silver - Rs 1,00,500 (kg)

