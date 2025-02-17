Prayagraj School Holidays Extended Till February 20

The Prayagraj government has made a crucial decision to lengthen the holidays of schools for students up to class 8 until February 20, owing to the immense overcrowding in the region amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The action is being taken to avoid overpopulation and safeguard the lives of students, with the Mela still drawing lakhs of devotees from all over the country.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which started on January 13, has been seeing an all-time high of devotees, along with their families, arriving at the Sangam. With just 10 days remaining for the Mela to end, the administration has been toiling day and night to handle the crowds and make the experience for the devotees smooth.

To manage the crowd, cars are being parked 10-12 km from the Sangam, and devotees need to walk around 10 km from the parking area and the railway station to the Sangam. Even with these arrangements, the administration has been struggling to deal with the crowds, leading to the decision to prolong the school holidays.

The extension of the school breaks to February 20 is set to bring relief to the government in that it will cut on the number of commuters going back and forth from the schools, hence relieving congestion on roads and public means.

The Maha Kumbh Mela has so far been a huge success, with more than 52.29 crore pilgrims bathing at the Sangam since the commencement of the Mela. The festival has also seen the visit of some dignitaries, such as Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan, who bathed in the Sangam.

The administration has put sophisticated arrangements in place to deal with the huge influx of devotees anticipated on Masi Pournami and Maha Shivaratri, before the Maha Kumbh Mela concludes on February 26. The festival is going to have a huge crowd, and the administration is sparing no efforts to ensure that devotees have a safe and seamless experience.

Finally, the extension of school holidays up to February 20 is a welcome step, as it will ease the traffic and public transport pressure on the roads and keep the students safe. The efforts of the administration in regulating the crowds and ensuring a smooth experience for the devotees are appreciable, and it is hoped that the Maha Kumbh Mela will be successfully concluded on February 26.

Also read: Hyderabad's Numaish Exhibition Last Day Today, Feb 17