Hyderabad's Numaish Exhibition Last Day Today, Feb 17

As the curtains come down on Numaish 2025, the month-long All India Industrial Exhibition in Hyderabad, the city says goodbye to a month of shopping, food, and entertainment. This year's event witnessed a whopping 17 lakh people visit the exhibition grounds, each taking back memories of a day well spent. The show, which started on January 1, will finally conclude on February 17, the last day of a month-long celebration.

A Timeless Tradition

For Hyderabadites, Numaish is an annual ritual, a tradition handed down through generations. The show is a goldmine of goodies, with thousands of stalls selling anything from clothes and accessories to home furnishings and electronics.

Though some of this year's edition's visitors may have had differing opinions, ranging from disappointment due to repetitive goods at some of the stalls to others charging expensive prices for their goods, Numaish, overall, remains an experience not to be replicated. "The wholesale clothes stall stock is also quite repetitive. It's the same product everywhere. But missing out on Numaish is never an option. It's part of our life, something that we eagerly anticipate every year," says Shweta, who is a habitual visitor.

A Nostalgic Experience

"Numaish is not merely shopping for things; it's nostalgia," says another shopper, Uma. "We shop for the experience, to relive the past of our childhood and to make new memories with our families." While making one's way through the roads that lead to the gates of Numaish, one cannot help but feel a rush of nostalgia overwhelm.

A Brief History of Numaish

The Ajanta Gate, which is one of the oldest gates, is etched in the memory of generations of visitors. Numaish, since its beginning in 1938, has evolved into a key component of Hyderabad's cultural and commercial heritage, with more than 2.5 million people visiting it every year.

The Exhibition Comes Alive

The grounds of the exhibition start coming to life at about 3:30 pm, as people flood in to walk through the stalls and taste the local food. Some clear directions and announcements guide the people through the extensive grounds, and police officers and traffic cops take care of safety and organization.

A Well-Oiled Machine

At the centre of the fair, the primary office and broadcasting station are critical points of call for missing kids or other guests' issues. Families are brought together through normal announcements, whilst sanitation workers take no rest keeping the facilities immaculate.

Proven Vendors

Out of the numerous vendors at Numaish, there are a couple of dear brands that have managed to last despite the many changing times. Some of these veterans include: Makhdoomia Dry Fruits, a Kashmiri shop that has been going to the show for more than 60 years and is still one of the most popular. Some other veteran exhibitors are National Crockery and Glassware, which has been selling household goods for more than 30 years, and Bakri Amusement, which has been taking children on merry-go-rounds and playing games with adults for almost 50 years.

The Legacy Lives On

With Numaish 2025 closing on February 17, today, Hyderabadis will have to wait for another year to get their annual dose of shopping, eating, and entertainment. But until then, the experience of this year's event will remain etched in memory, a reminder of the age-old tradition that is Numaish.

