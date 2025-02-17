SKN Shocking Comments against Baby Heroine Vaishnavi Chaitanya?

Tollywood producer Sreenivasa Kumar (SKN) has stirred controversy with his recent remarks at the pre-release event of Dragon. His comments about Telugu-speaking heroines have sparked debate among industry insiders and fans alike.

While welcoming actress Kayadu Lohar, who plays a key role in Dragon, SKN stated, “Welcome to Telugu. We encourage non-Telugu-speaking heroines rather than Telugu-speaking heroines.” He further added, “I learned what happens if we encourage Telugu-speaking girls as heroines.”

Though SKN made the remark with a smile, many believe he was indirectly referring to actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who starred in his blockbuster film Baby. His statement has led to widespread speculation, with fans and critics questioning the intent behind his words. As discussions intensify, many are now awaiting SKN’s clarification on the matter.

Meanwhile, Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, is a Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameshwaran, and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles. The film also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, K.S. Ravikumar, and George Maryan in pivotal roles.

Co-written by Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by AGS Entertainment, the film’s music is composed by Leon James. Dragon is set for a worldwide theatrical release on February 21.