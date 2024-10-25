Dhanteras 2024: Things to buy on October 29!

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of Diwali festivities this year on Tuesday, the 29th of October. It is one of the very important days that is marked with a lot of enthusiasm and devotion by the Hindu devotes.

Importance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is on the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of the Krishna Paksha. The term "Dhan" is synonymous with wealth, while "Teras" means thirteenth day. The devotees perform the worship of Lord Kuber, the god of wealth and medicine, and Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine, on this day.

Muhurrat Timings

To get the most out of this auspicious day, mark the following times:

Trayodashi Tithi: From midnight on October 29 to 02:45 am on October 30

Dhanteras Puja: 7:27 pm to 9:16 pm, 29 October

Pradosh Kaal: 6:37 pm to 9:16 pm, 29 October

Good Buying

Dhanteras is one of the merriest days to make purchases. Here are some of the auspicious buys:

Coins or ornaments made of silver or gold

Jewels, signify prosperity and a hopeful future

New clothes, with freshness and renewal

Kitchen utensils, at length, filled with the institutions for prosperity

Statues of deities that welcome blessings from the heavens

Diyas (oil lamps), invitation of goddess Lakshmi in the home

Gomati Chakra, a special shell for protection and success

Broom, to sweep away poverty

Electronic gadgets, which may include new mobile phones or a kitchen appliance

A newly bought house and vehicle



Dhanteras Puja

According to tradition, on Dhanteras, people worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi and buy some new things in hopes of attracting good fortune and prosperity. It is said that on this day Goddess Lakshmi has come out from the Samundra Manthan ocean of milk.

Also read: Diwali 2024: Cracker Shops License, Guidelines by Cyberabad Police