Kejriwal, Delhi CM have no answers for bad air: BJP's Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) At a time when Delhi residents are seeking a 10-year report card from the AAP government, both Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi are evading questions on the city’s poisonous air and polluted Yamuna, said BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday.

“Rather than giving answers to people who have been suffering due to toxic air, both Kejriwal and the Chief Minister are ducking questions,” he said.

The main culprit responsible for rising pollution in Delhi is Arvind Kejriwal, he said. “Kejriwal needs to tell the people why he wasted the past 10 years. Can he showcase even a single measure taken in the past 10 years to counter pollution?” he asked.

“Delhi has been reduced to a gas chamber. The AQI has hit a very dangerous and high level but neither Kejriwal is offering any answers nor is the current Chief Minister Atishi,” Chugh said.

Instead of presenting their report card before the approaching elections, the AAP leaders are shirking responsibility, blaming others and themselves fielding questions over the issue of polluted air and contaminated Yamuna, he said.

Earlier on October 20, CM Atishi blamed BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for the growing air and water pollution in the national capital. She supposedly gave a clean chit to AAP-ruled Punjab and blamed paddy stubble burning, diesel buses and brick kilns in BJP-ruled Haryana for the poor air quality in Delhi.

On the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Chugh said Pakistan is unable to accept the restoration of democracy in the Union Territory. “Pakistan is indulging in a conspiracy to foment trouble but all its attempts will be foiled by our security agencies,” he said.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to restore peace in J&K, he said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, heavy polling took place during Assembly polls, marking a victory for democracy. Development and peace have also been restored but this is causing discomfort to Pakistan.”

