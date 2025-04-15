Monsoon 2025: IMD Predicts Above-Normal Rainfall In India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-average rainfall across the country during the upcoming 2025 monsoon season.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (April 15), IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that India is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the four-month monsoon period (June to September), with cumulative precipitation estimated at around 105% of the long-period average (LPA) of 87 cm.

According to reports, India received 107.6% of its LPA rainfall last year, compared to a forecast of 106%.

The IMD defines normal rainfall as rainfall between 96% and 104% of the 50-year average of 87 cm for the June–September season.

Mohapatra also ruled out the possibility of El Niño conditions, which are typically associated with below-normal monsoon rainfall.

The announcement comes as a relief, with several states already reeling under soaring temperatures.

Each year, the monsoon typically arrives over the southern tip of Kerala around June 1 and retreats by mid-September.

IMD’s prediction holds significant importance for agriculture in India, which remains heavily dependent on the monsoon rains. The Southwest monsoon (June to September) contributes 70–80% of India’s annual rainfall and is critical for sowing kharif crops such as rice, maize, millet, cotton, and pulses. Nearly 50% of India’s net sown area relies directly on rainfall rather than irrigation.

The agriculture and allied sectors contribute 14–15% to India’s GDP, making a strong and timely monsoon season vital for economic stability and rural livelihoods.