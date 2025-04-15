April 16 Bank Holiday? Check Details

Banks in Assam will remain closed on Wednesday, 16 April, in observance of Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year and the state’s biggest cultural festival. The closure applies only to Assam, while banks in other parts of India will operate as usual.

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is celebrated with immense joy and traditional fervor across Assam. As it is an official public holiday in the state, all banking operations — including counter services and in-branch transactions — will remain suspended for the day.

Customers in Assam are advised to complete any urgent banking tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience due to the holiday. Cheque clearances, branch visits, and in-person services will not be available during this time.

However, digital banking services will remain fully functional. Customers can continue to access mobile banking, net banking, UPI payments, and ATM withdrawals without interruption. Online fund transfers, bill payments, and other digital transactions can be done as usual.

This ensures banking convenience even as the state celebrates its traditional New Year festival.