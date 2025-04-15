CM Fadnavis bats for strengthening rural healthcare through voluntary medical services

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday emphasised the importance of voluntary participation from registered medical professionals to reinforce healthcare services in rural Maharashtra.

He has directed the Maharashtra Medical Council to award Credit Points, required for license renewal, under the Continuing Medical Education (CME) system, to doctors who offer voluntary medical services in rural areas.

The Chief Minister said that due to financial limitations, rural citizens often lack access to adequate healthcare. By encouraging registered doctors to provide free medical services in villages, quality healthcare can reach underserved populations.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, the Maharashtra Medical Council has made key changes to the CME system.

Currently, around two lakh registered medical professionals are affiliated with the Council. These professionals must renew their licenses every five years by earning credit points, typically through attending academic conferences and training programs. Now, contributions to rural healthcare, such as participation in free medical camps, surgeries, and other social health initiatives, will also be credited.

An official said that young doctors will gain valuable exposure to rural health issues, while urban doctors can conduct research and provide scientific analysis on the healthcare challenges in remote areas.

He said that several doctors already volunteer in this manner, and the CME system will now formally recognise and encourage such efforts.

“The doctors will receive 1 credit point for 3 hours and 2 credit points for 6 hours of voluntary work in rural medical/surgical camps. These credit points will help in renewing their medical licenses,” he said.

Approximately 4,500 hospitals, including those under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, charitable trusts, and government medical colleges, are part of the rural health service network.

Over 9,500 community health camps have been organised so far under the coordination of the Chief Minister’s Relief Cell, Charity Commissioner, and the National Health Mission.

Nearly 50 per cent of registered doctors participate in these rural health camps, aiding in Chief Minister Fadnavis’ mission to strengthen grassroots healthcare access.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.