Watch: Rain Water into RTC Bus in Hyderabad

Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Friday, November 1 evening brought the city to a grinding halt, with major routes severely waterlogged and traffic at a standstill in areas like Kothaguda, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Lingampally, and Serilingampally . It recalled the flood disaster in the year 2020 at Hyderabad, wherein destruction and loss of human life occurred at an unprecedented level.

RTC buses were not spared either; an Olectra City ordinary bus drove through Kondapur with water levels up to its waist, showing how severe the condition was. It is not the first time the city has faced such flooding. Similarly, residents are also advised to exercise caution and avoid travelling to flooded areas until the situation improves.

