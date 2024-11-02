November 2024: List of holidays for schools, colleges

Welcome to, the month of November, and the holiday season starts here! Happy days ahead, students, with a total of 12 days of holidays lined up for you this month!

School Holidays in November 2024: Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Sunday holidays. This guide will help a student, teacher, or parent plan his or her schedule and make the most of the holiday season.

List of School Holidays in November 2024

November 1 - Diwali

November 2 - Govardhan Puja

November 3 - Bhai Dooj and Sunday holiday

Chhath Puja November 7

Sunday holiday, November 10

Guru Nanak Jayanti, November 15

Sunday holiday, November 17

Sunday holiday, November 24

Total Holidays: 12 days

Holiday schedules will aid the students to schedule daily routines, do their pending work, and enjoy accordingly. Scroll down for further updates on school holidays and academic calendars.

