November 2024: List of holidays for schools, colleges
Welcome to, the month of November, and the holiday season starts here! Happy days ahead, students, with a total of 12 days of holidays lined up for you this month!
School Holidays in November 2024: Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Sunday holidays. This guide will help a student, teacher, or parent plan his or her schedule and make the most of the holiday season.
List of School Holidays in November 2024
November 1 - Diwali
November 2 - Govardhan Puja
November 3 - Bhai Dooj and Sunday holiday
Chhath Puja November 7
Sunday holiday, November 10
Guru Nanak Jayanti, November 15
Sunday holiday, November 17
Sunday holiday, November 24
Total Holidays: 12 days
Holiday schedules will aid the students to schedule daily routines, do their pending work, and enjoy accordingly. Scroll down for further updates on school holidays and academic calendars.
