Wamiqa misses being ‘bossy, sharp’ ‘Charlie from ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley’

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi shared that she misses her character and the drama from the show ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley’ and wishes she got to know the role a little more.

Wamiqa took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring moments from the series, which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

She wrote: “I miss being Charlie, the bossyness, the smart mind, the sharpness, the drama, the darkness inside her, the emotional fool, the humour, the broken 4th wall. I loved it all. Uff! Only if I could get to know her a lot more.”

“Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley” is a mystery thriller based on a crime mystery novel by Agatha Christie “The Sittaford Mystery”. Apart from Wamiqa, the series also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah,Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Vivaan Shah, Imaad Shah.

The story tells the story of Charlie, whose fiance gets implicated in a murder. She arrives at his family home in pursuit of the truth.

The 30-year-old actress, who hails from Chandigarh, made her screen debut with a minor role in the 2007 Hindi film “Jab We Met” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

She has worked in Punjabi films such as “Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22,” “Ishq Brandy,” “Godha,” “Parahuna,” “Nikka Zaildar 3”. She was then seen in series such as “Modern Love: Mumbai,” “Jubilee,” and film “Khufiya”, which was based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel “Escape to Nowhere”. The film also had Tabu and Ali Fazal.

Wamiqa will next be seen in Jayam Ravi’s Tamil magical realism fantasy film “Genie” directed by debutant Arjunan Jr. It also stars Krithi Shetty and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film has music composed by A. R. Rahman.

She will also be seen making her Hindi big screen debut with “Baby John” starring Varun Dhawan. The action thriller film is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee.

It is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film “Theri” and also stars Keerthy Suresh. The film reportedly follows the story of a former police officer named Baby John, who fakes his death and goes into hiding as a baker to bring up his daughter in a safe environment, but trouble ensues when their life gets threatened by Baby John's past enemies.

