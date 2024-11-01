November 1, Hyderabad:

Hyderabad is witnessing rainfall on Friday, November 1. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alert in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Amidst this, students and parents are eagerly anticipating a holiday on 2nd November. However, there is no clarity yet on holiday. The students and parents have to respectively check with their schools.

Also read: November 2024: List of bank holidays state-wise

Meanwhile, 2nd November coincides with Govardhan Puja which is celebrated after Diwali festival. Govardhan Puja is widely celebrated in North India and many other parts of the country. It marks the celebration of Lord Krishna's feat of Govardhana Giri mountain/hillock to protect the villagers of Brindavan and to shield, protect the people from torrential rains. The Govardhana Giri hillock stood as as shelter for the people.

Also Read: November 2: Holiday for schools, colleges here!

Also read: November 2024: Public holidays list state-wise!