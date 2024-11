November 2024: List of bank holidays state-wise

The Reserve Bank of India released the bank holidays list in November 2024. All banks in the country will remain closed for 13 days during the month - these include public as well as regional holidays.

The list includes the following:

- Second and fourth Saturdays of each month

All Sundays

Eight more - according to the Negotiable Instruments Act

The major festivals that occur during November are Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

However, the holiday schedule is different from state to state, as it depends on regional festivals. Not all holidays apply to all states and Union Territories in India.

Bank Holidays in November 2024

November 1: Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyotsava (Tripura, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya)

November 2: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/ Govardhan Puja/Vikram Samvat New Year (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh)

November 3: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

November 7: Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya) - West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand

November 8: Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya) and Wangala Festival - Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya

November 9: Second Saturday

November 10: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

November 12: Egaas-Bagwal - Uttarakhand

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima - Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab

November 17: Weekly holiday, Sunday

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti, Karnataka

November 23: Seng Kut Snem, Meghalaya, fourth Saturday

November 24: Weekly holiday, Sunday

Also read: Is November 1 a holiday for schools, and colleges?