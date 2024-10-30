Is November 1 a holiday for schools, colleges?

The festive season has finally started, and the festival of Diwali is being celebrated all over India. November 1 comes during this festive season; is it a holiday for schools and colleges? Not everywhere.

November 1 was declared a public holiday in some states to allow people to celebrate Diwali with their families. Schools, colleges and offices shut on this day in states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh in some districts, Bihar and Jharkhand.

However, November 1 is a regular working day for most states' schools and colleges. States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab will have regular days in educational institutions.

You should check with the administration or website of your institution to determine if November 1 is a holiday for your school or college. The holiday schedule varies between institutions. Additionally, in some states, such as Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, November 1 is also a bank holiday.

The Central Government declared November 1 a gazetted holiday, closing its offices in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on that day.

