October 31: Holiday for schools, colleges and offices for Diwali

Tomorrow, October 31, is a festival day in India. It is Diwali, the festival of lights. All schools, colleges, offices, and institutions in the country will be closed to celebrate this festive time.

Diwali is one of the major Hindu festivals, which symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil. This day brings people from different walks of life together when they illuminate their homes, exchange gifts, and have sweet moments with their families.

The Diwali festival has been declared a working holiday in all the below states.

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Other than states, Union Territories like Delhi, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate it as well.

During festival seasons, it's always the right time to once again rejuvenate bonding through family and friendship ties. Indeed, the Diwali celebrations might vary depending upon the region, yet there is a feeling of love and happiness that does not change.

So diyas will be lit along with people bursting into fireworks and nibbling on traditional sweets. Therefore, the atmosphere is going to be excitingly warm.

