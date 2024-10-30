October 31, November 1: Diwali holidays for schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu!

The Tamil Nadu government has declared holidays for all educational institutions in the state from October 31 to November 1 on the occasion of Diwali. Apart from this, schools and colleges will have a half-day on October 30.

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals held in India, celebrating lights and the victory of good over evil. Given the increased number of passengers during this festive period, Indian Railways has announced 250 special trains to be run across the country.

With the festivals round the corner, Western Railway will operate 200 more special trains from October 12 to October 29 before Diwali and Chhath Puja to avoid overcrowding. Eastern Railway is also running 50 more trains to avoid overcrowding and stampede, like which occurred in Mumbai's Bandra railway station on 27 October, leaving behind 10 injured.

Clarification: The information below was based on the Tamil Nadu DI&PR press release. In addition to the half day, October 31 and November 1 are holidays as well https://t.co/na4vYTcRqY pic.twitter.com/hwtVQ9YsEJ — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

