April 2 Holiday or not?

As the Ramadan holidays are ending in Telangana, schools in Hyderabad will resume tomorrow, April 3. But everyone wants to know if April 2 will be a holiday or not.

There is no holiday announced for tomorrow, April 2, in Andhra Pradesh. Likewise, no school holidays have been announced in most of the states tomorrow.

But a few states, such as Telangana, AP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, have been issued rain warnings, which can result in a chance of school holidays. But till now, there is no confirmation regarding school holidays in these states.

Following is a state-wise list of April 2 holidays:

Telangana : Hyderabad schools to reopen from April 3 after Ramadan holidays. No holiday has been announced for April 2.

: Hyderabad schools to reopen from April 3 after Ramadan holidays. No holiday has been announced for April 2. Andhra Pradesh : No holiday was declared for April 2.

: No holiday was declared for April 2. Karnataka : No holiday was declared for April 2, but a rain alert was issued for several districts.

: No holiday was declared for April 2, but a rain alert was issued for several districts. Tamil Nadu : No holiday declared for April 2, but rain alert issued for several districts.

: No holiday declared for April 2, but rain alert issued for several districts. Gujarat : No holiday was declared for April 2, but a rain alert was issued for several districts.

: No holiday was declared for April 2, but a rain alert was issued for several districts. Maharashtra : No holiday was declared for April 2.

: No holiday was declared for April 2. Uttar Pradesh : No holiday was declared for April 2.

: No holiday was declared for April 2. Delhi : No holiday was declared for April 2.

: No holiday was declared for April 2. Punjab : No holiday was declared for April 2.

: No holiday was declared for April 2. Haryana : No holiday was declared for April 2.

: No holiday was declared for April 2. Rajasthan : No holiday was declared for April 2.

: No holiday was declared for April 2. Madhya Pradesh : No holiday was declared for April 2.

: No holiday was declared for April 2. West Bengal: No holiday was declared for April 2.

Kindly note that the holidays are tentative and are made based on data available up to April 1. It's always wise to refer to your local school boards or state government websites for up-to-date holiday information.

