Nithyananda No More Goes Viral on Social Media: Rumor or True?

Controversial 'self-proclaimed' godman Nithyananda, who fled the country in 2019 and established his island named "Kailasa," is reportedly dead. Over the past few hours, social media has been circulating this news, prompting us to investigate the veracity of this story.

Since last night, various Tamil media outlets have been reporting that Nithyananda had passed away. The Godman's nephew, Sri Nithya Sundareswarananda, reportedly made this announcement during a spiritual discourse via video conference two days ago. "Sammi sacrificed his life to protect Hindu Dharma," these were the words said by Sundareswarananda.

The police had already started investigating the matter. Given the nephew's statement, it may not be appropriate to conclude that Nithyananda has passed away. Even though his followers were stunned to hear the news, it's best advised to wait for an official update before making any assumptions.

Questions are emerging about what will happen to Nithyananda's assets worth Rs.10,000 crore as the news of his death spreads like wildfire. Ranjitha seems to be the leading contender to inherit the fortune, but it's unclear if anyone else will step forward.

In 2019, Nithyananda fled the country due to multiple legal cases against him, allegedly founding a self-declared nation named Kailaasa on a remote island. Kailaasa claims to be a sovereign Hindu nation. Despite India issuing a red- corner notice through Interpol, Nithyananda remains untraceable.