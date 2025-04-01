K'taka govt imposing taxes on everything except air people breathe: BJP

Bengaluru, April 1 (IANS) The BJP has accused the Karnataka government of imposing taxes on everything except the air people breathe.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in Bengaluru, BJP state President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, responded to questions regarding the party’s decision to launch a series of agitations against the state government over a slew of issues such as price hike, Muslim quota and others.

The BJP has decided to launch two major protests, Vijayendra announced.

"Yesterday, senior party leaders held discussions and decided to go ahead with these protests. Since Siddaramaiah became the Chief Minister, in the past 20 months, his government has only guaranteed price hikes for the people. The government's decisions have caused significant hardships for the common man," he criticised.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress-led government has made life burdensome for ordinary citizens by increasing the prices of milk, electricity, water, petrol, diesel, stamp duty, and metro fares. He accused the government of continuously imposing price hikes.

"To protest against price hikes and the state government’s policies, we will hold an overnight protest on April 2 at 11 am in Freedom Park. All BJP MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs, former MLCs, candidates who contested the Assembly elections, state office-bearers, district presidents, and party workers will participate in this large-scale protest," he declared.

Criticising the government further, Vijayendra alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently allocated 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government projects, which he claimed was not only unconstitutional but also an insult to Hindus.

He further claimed that the state government had diverted Rs 38,000 crore reserved for the social and educational development of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) to fund other welfare schemes.

He claimed this move was unjust to marginalised and oppressed communities.

He said that to oppose all these issues, the BJP will launch a ‘Janakrosha Yatra (People’s Anger March)' from Mysuru on April 7, covering all districts.

He stated that the yatra would commence from Chamundi Hill in Mysuru after seeking the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, and the protest would be led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

When asked about statements made by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Vijayendra dismissed them, saying, "Yatnal is free to make accusations and attacks. I am not bothered by them."

Speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji, Vijayendra said that devotees across the state and the country were celebrating the event.

He added, "We honour Swamiji’s legacy by following the righteous path he showed us."

