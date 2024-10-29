Jai Hanuman: First Look Release Date Confirmed; details inside!

The makers of 'Jai Hanuman' have confirmed in a surprise move that the film's first look will hit the Internet around Diwali, the festival of lights, with the teaser image doing rounds on social networking websites since Wednesday, October 30. The teaser shows Lord Hanuman from the back while walking away.

That could have turned out to be the first original blockbuster at the Sankranti box office was 'Hanuman'. Released during this time last year, it seemed that a sequel 'Jai Hanuman' had been planned as there was an official announcement on that. Otherwise, no other updates are there regarding this project up until now.

The look trailer of the sequel has been launched, and the fans have been eager to know who would play the role of Hanuman in the sequel. The character's identity was not presented in the first film; however, it is predicted that perhaps it will be essayed by Rishab Shetty, famous for 'Kantara'.

Niranjan Reddy is producing the first movie, while 'Jai Hanuman' is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Tomorrow is the day when details of the film are supposed to come forth.

