CLOSE-IN: Simple cricketing sense does not come through high fives and huddles (IANS Column)

India go in to play the final Test match, having lost the series against New Zealand 2-0. It did come as a shocking result, especially as India has the record of the most series wins, 18 at home. This in itself is a huge achievement and one to be admired. The loss did come as a surprise; however, the uncertainty of the great game of cricket had other ideas. Nothing is taken for granted, as one says in cricket.

None of the top Test teams can be taken lightly, as each one of them have players of international standard. Therefore, a defeat against New Zealand is not the end of the world. India is still very much in the fray to qualify for the World Test championship and still lead the ICC rankings. Test cricket requires a completely different approach to the game and New Zealand have managed to outsmart India in their own backyard. Their 2-0 Test series loss against Sri Lanka earlier did make one presume that India will just steamroll over New Zealand with ease.

The present Indian side is an outstanding outfit. They have all areas of the game covered and even the balance of a side that has experience along with youth. The problem that India faces is plenty of talent and each one trying to outperform the other and lack of basic cricketing sense.

Cricket in the past has taught us that a World XI team filled with superstars still cannot ensure success. It is how they gel as a team, supporting each other and playing roles necessary for the team's success, rather than individual brilliance that counts.

Cricketers in India, have now become the face for corporate advertising and their image in the tinsel world plays a major part in their approach to the game. They need to be flamboyant and suave. This may be great to watch for spectators; however, Test cricket requires patience and concentration and somehow one can see these traits are missing from the present lot. These important qualities are what made Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and from the present lot in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane the walls to rely on for Indian cricket. They stood tall to grind the bowlers, which made batting much easier for their teammates at the other end.

The most frustrating sight for a bowler is to come pounding down delivery after delivery to find a defensive bat at the end. Unfortunately, the Indian team today have some exceptionally good stroke players in their midst; however, they lack the ability to play an innings of the calibre required for Test cricket. This is necessary, especially when a side needs to get back on track after losing wickets or to save a game.

The problem that India also faces is of their new generation of fans and followers. Brought up in the atmosphere of the limited overs version, the strike rate, glamorous shots, and aggressive stroke play is what they admire. A batter who does not conform to it is either booed or looked upon as one as a plodder. The IPL selection of players is a good example of the repercussions that a good Test batter faces when one is up for auction. An unknown and untested player supersedes an established Test player. One fails to understand why. A successful Test batter may not have the ability to hit plenty of sixes in an over; however, with precise placement and controlled aggression, one can be equally effective.

The loss against New Zealand has put that extra bit of pressure on the Indian side. They need a win in the 3rd Test match in Mumbai and now need very much to do well against Australia down under. The redeeming factor is that Australia has not beaten India in a Test series in the last decade. India has beaten them in their own backyard on the last 2 occasions. The Australian wickets are no more a threat that what one felt in the years gone by. The drop down wickets have taken the sting out of what Australians were known for and many of the Indian players selected have had success playing there. So definitely the scales are in favour of the Indian team.

India, having qualified for both the earlier World Test Championships, have shown that they are consistent and definitely one of the best Test playing sides at present. A T20 World Cup win was just an appetiser. A World Test victory would be the cherry on the cake.

However, the Indian team needs to group together as a unit that thinks and plays the game sensibly. This does not come through high fives and huddles. It needs simple cricketing sense, the only ingredient missing at present in the Indian side.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal.)

