November 2024: Public holidays list state-wise!

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh schools and colleges have fewer holidays in November. Some days back, Dussehra, continuous heavy rains, and a few other festivals led to an extended holiday. Now here comes another holiday from 1 to 12th of November. All of the states have some particular days that are going to be observed.

On the 1st of November, there are some other special days: Kut, Puducherry Liberation Day, Haryana Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, and Kerala Piravi. Manipur, Puducherry, Haryana, Karnataka, and Kerala will have a holiday at all schools and colleges.

November 2 is a festival holiday in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, and Delhi.

State-Wise Holidays

November 2 - Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, and Delhi

November 3: Sunday Holiday

November 8: Meghalaya (Wangala Festival)

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 17: Sunday Holiday

November 18: Karnataka (Kanak Das Jayanti)

November 22: Sikkim (Lhabab Duchen)

November 23: Meghalaya

November 24: Sunday Holiday

