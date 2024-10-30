Salman Khan faces another threat from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Demands Rs 2 Crore!

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who are known for a few high-profile murders, has targeted Bollywood actor Salman Khan by making threatening calls to him. The gang had demanded Rs 2 crore from Salman and threatened to harm him if the amount was not paid.

The threat calls began after Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique was murdered, and the gang has also threatened to kill Jishan Siddique, Baba's son. The Mumbai police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.

Salman has been threatened by the gang for the first time. They have earlier threatened to kill him for his alleged involvement in a blackbuck poaching case. The gang has also demanded that Salman apologize at their temple, but the actor has not responded.

The Mumbai police have increased security measures for Salman, but the actor remains a target for the gang.

