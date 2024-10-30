Diwali Guidelines 2024: Noiseless Crackers, 10pm Deadline in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BMC has released a set of rules for the city on the way to celebrate Diwali, urging its citizens to reduce air and noise pollution to the highest limit. In a statement through the press, the officials of BMC have requested citizens to explode noiseless firecrackers only in open places rather than in narrow lanes and overcrowded areas, reports Indian Express [1].

Precautions

The BMC has urged the citizens to keep the children and senior citizens safe on Diwali. It has advised the citizens to keep water and sand nearby while bursting crackers.

Timing Restrictions

To curb air and noise pollution, the BMC has restricted the time of bursting crackers till 10 pm on the day of Diwali. It is done to keep a balance between the festival and environmental concerns.

Monitoring and Enforcement

Monitoring dust mitigation norms, the BMC has ensured ground level teams from all 26 municipal wards to ensure the citizens live up to guidelines in a safe and pollution-free environment.

Environmental Factors

However, keeping in mind the slightly high level of air pollution in Mumbai, the regulations implemented by the BMC limit this damaging effect of Diwali celebrations on the environment. Therefore, the civic body appeals to responsible behaviour and tries to make the festival not just healthy but also environmentally friendly.

