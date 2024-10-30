October 31 - November 3: Stock market holidays for Diwali

The festive season has started in India. Dhanteras and Diwali are now knocking on the door. Though such days are public holidays and also school holidays, the stock market will continue to open for trading.

Dhanteras falls on October 31, 2024. It is the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika. This festival is to worship the god of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari, who is considered the deity who gave wisdom to humankind.

Although it is a public holiday, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have declared that the market shall remain open on October 31. The reason is that stock market holidays are a different thing than public holidays and bank holidays.

On a similar note, on the 30th of October, 2024, Diwali Parva and Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi will be observed, and the stock market will also remain open on the same day.

The critical dates and times are:

October 30, 2024: Choti Diwali/Naraka Chaturdashi

October 31, 2024: Dhanteras

Chaturdashi Tithi: From 1:15 pm on 30th October to 3:52 pm on 31st October

Abhyang Snan Muhurat: From 5:20 AM to 6:32 AM on 31st October

