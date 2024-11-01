November 2: Holiday for schools, colleges here!

It is a school and college holiday on November 2nd, to observe the Govardhan Puja or Bali Pratipada.

The states which share this festival include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

November 2 is observed as Govardhan Puja Day after Diwali, which is a celebration of Lord Krishna's victory over the demon king, Indra. It comes on Bali Pratipada, which marks the beginning of the new year in the Vikram Samvat calendar.

Apart from November 2, schools and colleges would continue to be closed for other days of November. November 1 is Diwali while November 3 is Sunday. The states are also being off on November 7-8 on account of Chhath Puja and November 15 off for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Apart from November 2, in the abovementioned states, even banks would remain closed on the remaining bank holidays that have to fall in November.

It is noteworthy that holidays may differ differently from one state to the other. Students and parents should ask their respective schools and colleges about a specific holiday schedule. In this way, they will be sure of the dates of holidays as well as plan for those dates.

