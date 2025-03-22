Telangana Weather March 22: Thunderstorms and Lightning Forecasted

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places across Telangana today, March 22. A warning has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in several districts, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. These storms are expected to cause localized flooding, uprooting of trees, and disruptions in daily activities.

Yesterday, March 21, the unseasonal weather had already taken its toll across the region. Heavy rainfall and hailstorms impacted various parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts. Areas like Patancheru, Lingampally, Madhapur, and Chandanagar experienced significant flooding as roads were blocked due to fallen trees. The intense storms also caused damage to crops in several districts, particularly in north Telangana. Mangoes and paddy crops were heavily affected by the strong winds, while farmers in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and other areas expressed concerns about potential harvest losses.

As the storms continue today, residents are advised to take necessary precautions, such as staying indoors during thunderstorms, avoiding travel on flooded roads, and securing loose objects that could be blown away by gusty winds. The IMD has issued an orange alert in some areas, signaling the possibility of severe weather conditions.