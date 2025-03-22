Ensure delimitation doesn't reduce representation of any state in Parl: Jagan urges PM Modi

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure that the delimitation exercise is carried out in such a manner that no state faces a reduction in its representation (number of seats) in Parliament.

Highlighting that the delimitation exercise would have a huge impact on not only the political representation of some of the states in policy and law-making but would also affect deep sentiments of vast sections of the country, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that it should be carried out with extreme caution.

He pointed out that several states, including southern states, fear their representation would be diminished after the delimitation exercise, if it is done based on population.

"I draw your attention to the potential for significant erosion of southern states' participation in national policy-making and legislative process if the delimitation process is conducted on the basis of the States' population as it stands today," the YSRCP leader's letter read.

While thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his assurance that the delimitation exercise would be undertaken while being mindful of the need to ensure the proportionate increase of all seats of states, the former Chief Minister cited constitutional impediment to such a relaxation.

"Under Article 81(2)(a) of the Constitution, there shall be allotted to each State a number of seats in the House of the people in such a manner that the ratio between that number and the population of the State is, so far as practicable, be the same for all the States," the letter read.

Asserting that the issue has the potential to "disrupt" social and political harmony in the country, he sought PM Modi's guidance and assurance to "allay the fears" of the southern states.

Notably, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during an all-party meeting in Chennai, demanded that the 1971 Census should remain the basis for allocation of seats through delimitation, saying the current difference in North-South population would make them lose out on several seats in Parliament.

