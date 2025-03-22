Hyderabad Real Estate: High Demand Pushes Luxury Rentals to ₹6 Lakh Per Month

Hyderabad’s premium rental market continues to soar, with luxury apartments and villas commanding record-high prices. Driven by the city’s expanding IT sector and a rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), demand for ultra-luxury housing is at an all-time high.

Top Luxury Apartments in Hyderabad

Leading the high-end apartment rental segment is Jayabheri The Peak in the Financial District, where rentals range between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh per month. Close behind is Fortune Sontalia Sky Villas in Kokapet, with rents spanning Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh. Another sought-after option, My Home Bhooja, sees rental prices reaching Rs 3.2 lakh per month.

Most Expensive Luxury Villas

The villa segment sees even steeper prices, with Jayabheri Temple Tree in the Financial District topping the list at Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per month, making it Hyderabad’s most expensive rental property. Aditya Casa Grande in Gandipet follows, with rentals starting at Rs 4.5 lakh per month.

What’s Driving the Demand?

Hyderabad’s IT boom, coupled with increasing foreign investments and a rising expat population, has fueled the demand for high-end rental properties. The city’s premium housing sector is witnessing significant growth as corporate executives, business leaders, and wealthy professionals seek world-class living spaces with top-tier amenities.

With luxury rentals hitting new highs, Hyderabad is solidifying its position as a prime destination for upscale living in India.