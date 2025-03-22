Release of Dhanush’s 'Idly Kadai' postponed

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Producer Aakash Baskaran, whose firm Dawn Pictures is jointly producing director and actor Dhanush’s upcoming film ‘Idly Kadai’ along with Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, has now confirmed that Idly Kadai’s release was indeed getting postponed.

The makers of the film had earlier announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year.

In an interview to a vernacular magazine, Aakash Baskaran confirmed the news that the film’s release was getting postponed. He said, “We have almost completed the film. Just another 10 per cent remains to be shot. We need to shoot this in foreign. It is a combination scene that will have Nithya Menon, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir and all the actors. We couldn’t get common dates of all the artistes and that was the reason why we couldn’t shoot this combination seqeuence. We didn’t want to rush through as the film has come out really well.”

Stating that this portion would be completed soon, Aakash Baskaran said that the makers would soon announce a new date of release for the film.

The producer also disclosed that Arun Vijay was playing the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay would be something to look forward to in the film.

Aakshash Baskaran also confirmed that Shalini Pandey would be playing a pivotal role in ‘Idly Kadai’ as was being speculated in some sections of the media. The producer also informed that it was Dhanush who chose to name the film ‘Idly Kadai’.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, is being directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.