Notorious robber involved in Tanishq heist killed in police encounter in Bihar’s Araria (Ld)

Patna, March 22 (IANS) Notorious robber Chunmun Jha succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries on Saturday following a fierce encounter with the police in Bihar's Araria district, an official said.

Araria Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Kumar told IANS that Jha died while undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital, Araria.

The encounter occurred at Dhalha Canal under the jurisdiction of Narpatganj police station. A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and district police conducted a raid to apprehend Jha, a wanted criminal involved in multiple high-profile heists. During the operation, Jha sustained three gunshot wounds.

"Our team managed to overpower him after a fierce exchange of fire. The injured police officers were sent to Sadar Hospital for treatment, while Jha, who also suffered gunshot wounds, succumbed during treatment," SP Kumar said.

As the police approached Dhalha Canal, Jha and an accomplice attempted to flee, resulting in a gun battle. Jha was eventually captured, but his accomplice managed to escape. Five police personnel sustained injuries during the encounter.

The injured officers have been identified as Mohammad, a sub-inspector with the STF; Kumar Vikas, the station house officer (SHO) of Narpatganj police station; Nagesh Kumar, an STF driver; and STF jawans Sahabuddin Ansari and Deepak Kumar.

Following the encounter, a heavy police presence was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Jha was a key suspect in several major crimes, including the Purnea and Arrah Tanishq showroom heists.

On July 26, 2024, a gang of six criminals, including Jha, looted gold jewelry worth Rs 2 crore from a shop in Purnea. On March 10 this year, Jha and his associates stormed a Tanishq jewelry store in Arrah, Bhojpur district, escaping with jewelry worth over Rs 25 crore.

In response to the Arrah heist, Bhojpur police apprehended two of the robbers after a brief encounter the same day. Both criminals sustained leg injuries, and two bags containing parts of the stolen jewelry were recovered from their possession.

Jha was known for his involvement in serious offenses across multiple districts, particularly in the Seemanchal region of Bihar.

