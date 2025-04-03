Hyderabad Rains: Citizens Warned Not to Roam Outside Amid Severe Thunderstorms

In a much-needed relief to the city and citizens of Hyderabad, widespread rains have stormed the entire city in no time. Thunderstorms were predicted yesterday, but their intensity has increased greatly in the last hour.

The rains began in the north and quickly spread throughout the city. Reports indicate the presence of hailstorms in addition to the thunderstorms.

Meteorologists on social media say that the storms will get worse in the next few hours, so people should stay indoors.

Those who can afford to stay inside until 5 pm are warned to do so due to the storms' intensity and unpredictability.

Initially, the thunderstorm predictions for Telangana said that intense rain would lash the entire state until April 4th, and the city today is witnessing what it's like to have heavy downpour from all directions.