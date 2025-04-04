IIT Hyderabad - Donations Now 100% Tax Free. Here's Why!

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has reached a major milestone, being officially recognized as an Institute of National Eminence by the government of India. This prestigious status brings a significant financial benefit to the institution, as donations made to IIT Hyderabad are now 100% tax-exempt under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Previously, donations to IIT Hyderabad qualified for only a 50% tax deduction. However, starting from March 27, individuals, corporates, alumni, and philanthropists can now claim full tax exemption on their contributions. This move is expected to attract more funding for academic programs, cutting-edge research, and technological innovations at the institute.

Prof. B.S. Murty, the Director of IIT Hyderabad, expressed excitement over the new status and called upon industry leaders and alumni to support the institution’s efforts in education and indigenous technology development. He emphasized that the recognition would help propel IIT Hyderabad’s growth and enhance its ability to contribute to national development.

Prof. Mahendrakumar Madhavan, the Dean of Alumni and Corporate Affairs, echoed these sentiments, highlighting both the emotional and financial rewards that come with contributing to IIT Hyderabad. He urged donors to play an active role in supporting the institute’s mission.

In addition to this achievement, IIT Hyderabad has recently secured a spot among the top universities for engineering in India. According to the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject, IIT Hyderabad is ranked in the range of 501-550 globally and holds the 11th position among engineering institutions in India.

The top 10 engineering universities in India are:

IIT Delhi (IITD) IIT Bombay (IITB) IIT Madras (IITM) IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) IIT Kanpur Indian Institute of Science IIT Roorkee (IITR) IIT Guwahati (IITG) Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) IIT BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi) IIT Hyderabad (IITH)

With this new status and growing recognition, IIT Hyderabad is poised to attract more support, further solidifying its position as a leader in higher education and research.