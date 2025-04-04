My character in ‘Odela 2’ will be as impactful as it was in ‘Odela 1’, says Hebah Patel

Chennai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Hebah Patel, who made an impression with her performance in the superhit film ‘Odela Railway Station’, has now said that her character in ‘Odela 2’ will create as much of an impact it did in the first part of the franchise.

While it has been disclosed that Tamannaah would be seen as a Naga sadhu, a character with mysterious energy, in the sequel, not much is known about the role Hebah Patel essays in the sequel.

Ask her about it and she says, “I have combination scenes with Tamannaah in this film. She will be seen in my sister character. However, I will be seen mostly in the jail episodes in the film. My character will create as much impact in the second part as it did in the first part.”

‘Odela 2’ has triggered huge expectations as this is the second instalment from the 'Odela' franchise.

The franchise, created by Sampath Nandi, has Tamannah Bhatia playing the lead in the sequel. Produced by D Madhu under the direction of Ashok Teja, the film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Soundar Rajan.

Ask Hebah if she thought that there would be a sequel to it when Odela Railway Station was made and she smiles.

“Odela Railway Station was a film made during the lockdown. All the shootings were stopped due to Corona. At a time when it was not known when it would start again, Sampath Nandi garu and the team bravely came forward and made ‘Odela 1’. In fact, at that time, I did not think that there would be a sequel to this. The film received a very good success. It was a greater success than we expected. All the audiences who saw the film praised it as being very good. But even then, I did not expect that the sequel to this film would be at this level, and that there would be a sequel on such a grand scale.”

So, how different would ‘Odela 2’ be from ‘Odela 1’?

Says Hebah Patel, “’Odela 1’ is an out- and-out murder mystery. ‘Odela 2’ is a supernatural thriller. ‘Odela 2’ is much bigger than ‘Odela’. It has many amazing elements. The audience will have a great theatrical experience.”

