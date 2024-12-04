Rashmika's The Girlfriend Teaser Drops with Pushpa 2

The teaser for The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna, will be unveiled during the highly anticipated theatrical release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starting December 5. To make the occasion even more exciting for fans, the teaser will feature a special voice-over by none other than her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. His voice will add an intriguing dimension to the teaser, sparking even more curiosity around the film.

Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule HD Stills Photos

The Girlfriend, which was first announced in 2022, has been generating considerable buzz. The film's first-look poster, released in April 2022, showcased Rashmika Mandanna in a coy pose, standing in a college backdrop. The poster hinted at a coming-of-age romance, drawing attention with its youthful, emotional appeal. Set against a college environment, the film is expected to blend romance with a thrilling punch, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. The teaser, with its captivating visuals and the added mystery of Vijay Deverakonda's voice, is sure to heighten anticipation for the film's official release, making it one of the most talked-about projects in the Telugu film industry.

Also read: Allu Arjun to Watch Pushpa-2 Premiere with Fans at Sandhya 70MM