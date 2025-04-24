Ryan Reynolds says his son Olin actually loves ‘Green Lantern’

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds said that his two-year-old son Olin’s favourite film is the “Green Lantern,” which the actor didn’t find to be “the most successful movie” in his filmography.

“The Deadpool & Wolverine” actor appeared as a guest at the 2025 TIME100 Summit in New York, where he discussed his business life outside of Hollywood, reports people.com.

At the start of the conversation, TIME host referenced his 2011 action film Green Lantern, which Reynolds didn’t find to be “the most successful movie” in his catalogue.

He said: “It’s my son’s favorite movie, he’s 2. It’s just everyday, you’re like, ‘Oh, I need to heal this, I see.’”

Reynolds and Lively are parents to four kids James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds, Betty Reynolds, and Olin. The couple met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 when they co-starred in the DC Comics feature film as Hal Jordan (the superhero’s secret identity) and his love interest, Carol Ferris.

"We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends," Reynolds told SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Deadpool special in 2016.

"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single, we went on a double date — she was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," he said.

In addition to meeting his future wife on the set of the film, during Wednesday’s Time100 event, Reynolds said there were other takeaways he learned.

“I learned all the most amazing lessons I could ever have in the creative space from that movie. And a lot of people, when they talk about things, they frame it like a Ted Talk or something, where it's like, ‘I knew at the time,’ ” the star said.

“I realized I was internalizing these ideas, but I couldn't have told you at the time, this is what it is. But too much money, too much time, wrecks creativity. It just murders it. And constraint is the greatest creative tool you could possibly have,” Reynolds explained.

“So, on that film, I saw a lot of money being spent [when you] add special effects and all sorts of stuff. And I remember suggesting, we could write a scene in the movie where people talk. I don't know. There could be a fun exchange of dialogue. It doesn't cost anything. And they would say, ‘Just spectacle. Spectacle.’”

“So, anyway, character over spectacle was the lesson that I took with me, in retrospect. I look back now, it's what really shapes my point of view.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.