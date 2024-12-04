Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, three arrested

Gurugram, Dec 4 (IANS) A fake call centre cheating US nationals on the pretext of providing technical support was busted in Sector-39 in Gurugram on Wednesday.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, a team led by ACP (cybercrime) Priyanshu Diwan, raided the call centre in plot number 684, Durga Colony.

During the raid, the police arrested three accused, including the call centre operator, and seized a mobile phone, two laptops and other electronic gadgets.

The arrested accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Prince (34), Palvender Singh (25) and Eishav Ghai (25), all residents of New Delhi.

Amandeep Singh, the owner of the fake call centre, employed Palvender and Eishav on a salary of Rs 35,000 and 1 per cent commission.

During the raid, the police spotted the suspects working at the fake call centre, communicating with US nationals.

"We received specific inputs that a fake call centre had cheated several US nationals on the pretext of technical support. The youths were employed at the call centre, which was being operated without a license issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT)," said Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (Cyber Crime).

"During the questioning, the accused revealed that they used to communicate with US citizens to provide technical support and customer care service and used to charge $100 to $500 via E-Gift redeem card. The arrested accused have been operating the unit since August," he added.

"The matter is under investigation. The involvement of other people cannot be ruled out. The culprits were in police remand for further questioning," the police officer said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Cyber Crime South Police Station.

