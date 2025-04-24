Fahmaan on new way of male characters represented in TV: Let's make them larger than life

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Popular TV star Fahmaan Khan talked about the need for portraying male characters as larger-than-life heroes, who possess both physical strength and mental resilience in serials.

Asked in what new ways he would like to see male characters represented in the serials, Fahmaan told IANS: “ I think you can go a little over the top in these times. Let's make them larger than life also.”

He believes storytelling should explore diverse character types, blending human vulnerability with extraordinary power.

“As much as you're trying to show them as human, there could be another way of showing a male character. It could be completely larger than life, someone who can do a Baahubali kind of a thing. But not exactly Baahubali, but also characters that are strong and tough and can actually win the world with their mental strength. As opposed to also showing a different character that is also human.

He added that there could be several ways men can be shown on television.

“I'm just saying that there could be a lot of different ways you can show characters on television. Not necessarily male characters, but also different female characters too. It's just about storytelling and the right way of portraying something that is envisioned by the writer and the makers. So let's try something new for some time if possible,” said Fahmaan.

Talking about the actor, the 34-year-old star began with a cameo role in Yeh Vaada Raha in 2015 and then a cameo role in Kundali Bhagya in 2018.

He was seen in recurring roles in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan from 2017 to 2020. Fahmaan came under the spotlight with his work as a lead in shows such as Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Imlie, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, Krishna Mohini and Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha.

