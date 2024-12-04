Allu Arjun to Watch Pushpa-2 Premiere with Fans at Sandhya 70MM

The highly anticipated Pushpa-2, starring Icon Star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, premieres today amidst immense excitement. Directed by Sukumar and produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the film has been in production for nearly three years, building extraordinary expectations. A special song featuring Sreeleela has added to the buzz surrounding the movie.

The grand premiere event is being held at Sandhya 70MM, RTC Crossroads, Hyderabad, where Allu Arjun will join fans for the 9:30 PM show. This rare interaction with fans after a long break has created an electrifying atmosphere. Fans are thrilled to watch the movie alongside their favorite star, making this event even more memorable.

Demand for premiere tickets has skyrocketed, with each ticket priced around ₹3,000. Advance bookings have been overwhelming, and theaters are reporting houseful shows for the night and early morning screenings.

With three years of hard work and a massive fan following, Pushpa-2 is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, bringing the story to life on the grand 70MM screen. Fans' anticipation will finally end today as they witness this visual spectacle.

