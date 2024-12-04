UAE 2025 holidays and special days list is here!

As the UAE bids farewell to the holidays of 2024, the country is all set to welcome an exciting lineup of public holidays in 2025. From New Year's Day to Eid celebrations, the UAE has ensured that the year is packed with rejuvenation breaks and travel opportunities.

A public holiday list in UAE in 2025;

Public Holidays Confirmed 1 January New Year's Day

Eid Al-Fitr: Expected to occur between March 31 and April 2

Arafat Day: Expected to occur on Friday, May 30

Eid Al-Adha: Expected to occur from May 31 to June 2

Islamic New Year: Expected to occur on Friday, June 27

Prophet Mohammed's Birthday: Expected to occur on Monday, September 1

UAE National Day: Tuesday and Wednesday, December 2-3

Expected Public Holidays:

Eid Al-Fitr: A 3-day holiday from Monday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Eid Al-Adha: A three-day weekend starting Saturday, May 31 ending with Monday, June 2, 2025

Islamic New Year: A serene weekday is forecasted for Friday, June 27, 2025

Prophet Mohammed's Birthday: You should experience a Monday holiday on September 1, 2025

The UAE holiday calendar does not let any holiday go to waste, most particularly when it falls on the weekend. The move-it-to-Monday rule creates downtime in abundance while keeping productivity as it should be.

With at least 12 public holidays scheduled in 2025, it is high time to begin organizing trips, family gatherings, or even indulgent solo retreats. Whether it is the fireworks on New Year's Day or patriotic celebrations on National Day, the UAE's holiday schedule ensures plenty of reasons to celebrate.

