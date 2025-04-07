Tunisian president denies deportation agreements with Europe during his term

Tunis, April 7 (IANS) Tunisian President Kais Saied firmly denied that Tunisia has entered into any agreements with European countries for the deportation of Tunisians residing illegally in Europe during his presidency, according to private radio station Mosaique FM.

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday in the eastern coastal province of Monastir to mark the 25th anniversary of former President Habib Bourguiba's death, Saied emphasised that the only such agreements were signed prior to his presidency.

Addressing the recent dismantling of sub-Saharan African migrant camps in the southeastern province of Sfax, Saied stated that Tunisia's actions were guided by humanitarian and ethical principles.

Saied revealed that a suspected plan to resettle undocumented migrants in the El Amra and Jebniana areas of Sfax had been thwarted, reports Xinhua news agency.

The president stressed that the evacuation process was conducted peacefully, without the use of firearms or tear gas, and claimed that all migrants were treated with dignity and respect.

According to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), a non-governmental organisation, a bilateral agreement was signed between the interior ministers of Tunisia and Italy on January 27, 2009. The agreement outlined a framework for the gradual deportation of undocumented Tunisian migrants in groups, as well as the readmission of third-country nationals who had transited through Tunisia.

The agreement was further developed in April 2011 through additional meeting minutes. Since then, the number of deported migrants has steadily increased, from 40 individuals per week to 80, then 160, eventually reaching an unspecified and undisclosed figure, according to the FTDES.

Saied was elected president of Tunisia in October 2019.

