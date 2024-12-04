Bihar school holidays 2025: Complete list

The education department of the Bihar government has released the holiday calendar for government schools in 2025. According to the calendar, a total of 65 days have been marked for festivals and summer vacations. However, the actual number of holidays is 72 days, including seven Sundays.

In a significant development, the education department has decided to grant continuous leave to teachers from Diwali to Chhath, a move that is expected to bring relief to the teaching community. This decision comes against the backdrop of controversy surrounding holidays in 2024.

Last year, teachers did not get continuous leave during Diwali and Chhath and had to protest in large numbers. The education department has corrected this anomaly, and teachers will get a continuous break from October 20 to October 29. The summer vacation has been curtailed to 20 days from the month-long break. The summer vacation will start on June 2 and end on June 21.

The holiday calendar also carries leaves for different festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Rakshabandhan, Jitiya, Hartalika Teej, and Anant Chaturdashi. The education department has issued a circular that the dates of Muslim festivals can be modified based on the sighting of the moon.

One major directive by the education department was asking the teachers to give homework to students for long holidays. It helps the students not get lazy in their studies even during the break. Evaluation of homework will be on teachers.

The education department has also reminded that all students and teachers must attend school on the occasion of Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. The school will be sent home after the program is held on these days.

