BGT 2024-25: I just want to be in the playing XI, go out there and bat, says KL Rahul

Adelaide, Dec 4 (IANS) India’s batter KL Rahul said that “he just want to be in the playing XI” amid reshuffling of the batting position after skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were set to play in the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide.

When asked about his batting position with Rohit coming back to the Xi for the pink ball day-night Test, Rahul came up with a cheeky reply. "I have been told where I will bat, but I was also told not to tell anyone,” he told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

Rahul emphasised his readiness to adapt to any position, reflecting his team-first approach. "I just want to be in the playing XI, go out there, and bat for the team. I try to understand what is needed in a particular situation and how I can contribute. Luckily, I have batted in different positions, so it doesn’t bother me as much anymore."

The wicketkeeper-batter , who has batted across five positions in Test cricket—including No.3, No.4, and No.6 besides opening—acknowledged that early in his career, switching roles was mentally challenging.

"Initially, adapting to different positions, especially those first 20-25 balls, was difficult. Questions like, 'How early can I attack?' were on my mind. But with experience across formats, it has become easier," he said.

Tasked with opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul played a pivotal role in a 200-plus-run partnership, marking the first such feat by an Indian opening pair in Tests against Australia. The partnership laid the foundation for India’s dominance in the second innings and showcased Rahul’s ability to adapt and deliver under pressure.

Reflecting on his preparation for the role, Rahul shared, "I was told fairly early that I might get a chance to open. I didn’t play the New Zealand series, so I had enough time to prepare. Opening is something I have done a lot, so I knew my processes and how I was going to get runs."

