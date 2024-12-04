December 5 holiday for schools or not?

Kerala is experiencing heavy rainfall due to the influence of cyclonic storm Fengal, which has led to a high chance of schools declaring a holiday on December 5. The northeast monsoon has been vigorous in the state, causing widespread disruptions.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45kmph, gusting to 55kmph, is also likely to prevail over the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

Many places in Kerala have already experienced extremely heavy rains. Enamakkal in Thrissur and Hosdurg in Kasaragod received 20cm of rainfall on Tuesday. Other areas, such as Vadakara, Irinjalakuda, and Kozhikode, also received high rainfall.

The heavy rain and flooding had already made some schools declare a holiday on December 4 in the affected areas. Schools might declare another holiday on December 5 as the weather could still get worse.

The Kerala government issued a thunderstorm warning for the pilgrimage regions of Sannidhanam, Pamba, and Nilackal on Wednesday. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the heavy rainfall. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on whether schools will declare a holiday on December 5. Stay tuned for further updates.

